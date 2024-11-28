Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Security Supervisors Under Investigation

Two supervisors and a foreman of a security agency were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from guards at a hospital to renew their contracts. A guard reported they were demanding Rs 35,000 for renewing contracts and threatened termination upon refusal. An investigation ensued, leading to an arrest.

The Anti-Corruption Branch has detained two supervisors and a foreman in a significant bribery case at a city hospital. The officials were allegedly involved in accepting bribes from guards to renew their contracts, a scandal that has sent shockwaves across the community.

A guard courageously lodged a complaint against Randhir Kumar, Vikas Jha, and Nirmal Singh. The trio allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 per guard in order to renew their contracts with the hospital's newly appointed security agency, levying additional undisclosed charges as well.

Refusing to submit, the guards were threatened with termination, prompting an official investigation. Authorities set a trap, capturing Randhir Kumar red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, allegedly under Vikas Jha's directives. Further inquiries are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

