Jharkhand's Legal Battle for Coal Dues

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's Chief Minister, plans legal action to secure Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues from the Centre. Despite earlier requests, the state emphasizes that unpaid dues are essential for its development. A Supreme Court ruling supports Jharkhand's right to collect mining royalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:00 IST
Just 25 days after pleading with the Centre to clear Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced plans for legal action. The newly sworn-in leader made the declaration during a media briefing following his government's inaugural cabinet meeting.

Despite Soren's assurance that the decision was reached during a 'Cabinet meeting,' no ministers were sworn in that day. His first official engagement since re-election was a visit to Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, where state affairs and issues were discussed, and an invitation was extended to the PM for Soren's swearing-in ceremony.

Soren's persistent appeal on social media to the PM for clearing the dues underscores the state's reliance on this amount for vital development projects. A Supreme Court ruling recently upheld Jharkhand's claim to mining royalties, further strengthening the state's legal stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

