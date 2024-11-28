Jharkhand's Legal Battle for Coal Dues

Just 25 days after pleading with the Centre to clear Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced plans for legal action. The newly sworn-in leader made the declaration during a media briefing following his government's inaugural cabinet meeting.

Despite Soren's assurance that the decision was reached during a 'Cabinet meeting,' no ministers were sworn in that day. His first official engagement since re-election was a visit to Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, where state affairs and issues were discussed, and an invitation was extended to the PM for Soren's swearing-in ceremony.

Soren's persistent appeal on social media to the PM for clearing the dues underscores the state's reliance on this amount for vital development projects. A Supreme Court ruling recently upheld Jharkhand's claim to mining royalties, further strengthening the state's legal stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)