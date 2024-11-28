Terror Associates Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terror associates have been arrested in J&K, officials confirmed on Thursday. The police operation unfolded in Doda and Udhampur districts.

Firdous Ahmed Wani, a known terror associate, was nabbed in the Dandi area of Doda's Bhaderwah belt after credible intelligence suggested his involvement with cross-border terrorist handlers.

Meanwhile, Abdul Satar was apprehended in Udhampur under the stringent PSA, reflecting his active involvement in numerous terror activities as a guide and facilitator for terror organizations.

