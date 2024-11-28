Terror Associates Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Police arrested two terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Udhampur districts. Firdous Ahmed Wani was apprehended in Doda for collaborating with handlers across the border. Abdul Satar was arrested in Udhampur under the Public Safety Act for involvement in multiple terror cases.
Two terror associates have been arrested in J&K, officials confirmed on Thursday. The police operation unfolded in Doda and Udhampur districts.
Firdous Ahmed Wani, a known terror associate, was nabbed in the Dandi area of Doda's Bhaderwah belt after credible intelligence suggested his involvement with cross-border terrorist handlers.
Meanwhile, Abdul Satar was apprehended in Udhampur under the stringent PSA, reflecting his active involvement in numerous terror activities as a guide and facilitator for terror organizations.
