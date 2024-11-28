Mumbai Police Cyber Wing Thwarts Online Fraud

The Mumbai Police's cyber wing efficiently intercepted an online frauda totaling Rs 1.31 crore, sparing victims a significant loss, reported officials on Thursday.

Fraudsters targeted a finance manager from a private firm in Marine Lines, Mumbai, by creating a fake profile of the company's owner. This deceitful ploy led to a request for the manager to transfer Rs 85 lakh to a specified bank account. However, sensing something amiss, the manager promptly reached out to the cyber helpline, 1930, for assistance.

Collaboration with bank officials enabled the recovery of Rs 85 lakh. Additionally, they secured another Rs 46 lakh that the fraudsters had extracted from another unsuspecting victim, confirmed the officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)