Australia's Landmark Law: Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Australia has passed a groundbreaking law that bans social media accounts for children under 16, holding platforms like Facebook and TikTok accountable for violations. Despite concerns from critics about rushed legislation, the law aims to protect children from online harms.

In a world-first, the Australian Parliament has enacted legislation banning social media accounts for children under the age of 16. This new law implicates major platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, threatening them with fines up to AU$50 million for non-compliance. The bill has garnered both praise and criticism.

Passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the legislation gives platforms a year to devise age-verification strategies before facing potential penalties. Proponents, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, claim the law strengthens parental control over online safety, emphasizing the social responsibility of tech giants in safeguarding children.

However, detractors argue that the rushed process and lack of technical clarity undermine the law's effectiveness. Concerns range from privacy issues to fears of isolating vulnerable youth who rely on social media for support. The debate continues as Australia navigates the complexities of digital-age parenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

