Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Legal Battle for Coal Dues

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, announced legal action against the central government to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues. This move follows Soren's repeated requests to the Centre to clear the outstanding amount, which is crucial for the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 08:37 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Legal Battle for Coal Dues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has escalated his pursuit for coal dues by declaring legal action against the central government. Soren, who was recently sworn in as CM, stated his government would legally seek Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to the state.

The decision, announced after a cabinet meeting, comes weeks after Soren's appeals to the Centre to settle the overdue payments. The Chief Minister had previously reached out to the Prime Minister and his colleagues, urging them to expedite the clearance of these crucial funds.

Emphasizing the state's rights, Soren cited a Supreme Court ruling supporting the collection of mining and royalty fees. He warned that Jharkhand's socio-economic development is at risk due to non-payment of these dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024