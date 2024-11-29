Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Legal Battle for Coal Dues
Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, announced legal action against the central government to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues. This move follows Soren's repeated requests to the Centre to clear the outstanding amount, which is crucial for the state's development.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has escalated his pursuit for coal dues by declaring legal action against the central government. Soren, who was recently sworn in as CM, stated his government would legally seek Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to the state.
The decision, announced after a cabinet meeting, comes weeks after Soren's appeals to the Centre to settle the overdue payments. The Chief Minister had previously reached out to the Prime Minister and his colleagues, urging them to expedite the clearance of these crucial funds.
Emphasizing the state's rights, Soren cited a Supreme Court ruling supporting the collection of mining and royalty fees. He warned that Jharkhand's socio-economic development is at risk due to non-payment of these dues.
