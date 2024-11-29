Left Menu

Australia's Landmark Social Media Ban Sparks Mixed Reactions

Australia has introduced a groundbreaking social media ban for children under 16, sparking varied public reactions. The law mandates tech companies to prevent minors from accessing platforms or face hefty fines. While some applaud the move for child safety, others criticize it as an infringement on freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:16 IST
Australians exhibited a mix of anger and relief on Friday as the government enforced a first-of-its-kind social media ban for children under 16. This move aims to set a global precedent with stringent regulations on Big Tech, despite opposition from platforms like TikTok.

The legislation targets tech giants, compelling companies like Meta Platforms and TikTok to block underage access or face potential fines of up to A$49.5 million. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the law's importance for protecting children's physical and mental well-being.

Public opinion in Sydney revealed divided sentiments, with some residents supporting the ban to safeguard children, while others viewed it as governmental overreach. The initiative builds on ongoing tensions between Australia and major US-based tech companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

