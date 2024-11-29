Supreme Court Halts Mughal-Era Mosque Survey Amidst Tensions

The Supreme Court intervened on Friday by instructing the Sambhal trial court not to pursue any orders concerning the survey of a Mughal-era mosque, while calling on the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace in the violence-stricken town.

A judicial bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed the Allahabad High Court to prioritize the case filed by the Muslim faction, hearing it within three days of filing.

Following violent clashes on November 24 that resulted in fatalities, the Supreme Court has also demanded the formation of a peace committee, comprising members from both communities, to address the escalating tensions between local groups.

