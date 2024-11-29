Tragic Shelling Strikes Aleppo Dormitories

In a tragic turn of events, shelling in Aleppo has claimed the lives of four civilians, including two students, when university dormitories came under insurgent fire. State news agency SANA confirmed the deaths on Friday.

The attack signals an alarming escalation as rebels, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, initiated a significant offensive. The incursion spread across a dozen towns and villages in Aleppo's northwestern province, an area under the control of President Bashar al-Assad's government forces.

This offensive marks the most significant uprising since March 2020. Back then, a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey had temporarily paused years of fierce conflict which had displaced millions of Syrians. The recent developments involved Russian and Syrian warplanes bombing rebel-held northwest Syria, near the Turkish border, attempting to regain lost ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)