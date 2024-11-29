Germany's €4.7 Billion Submarine Deal
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aims to purchase four U212CD submarines in a €4.7 billion deal. The proposal, reflecting new NATO obligations, requires parliamentary approval. Lawmakers highlight its security significance and financial magnitude. Manufactured by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, this acquisition seeks to bolster Germany's northern defense.
Germany is preparing to bolster its naval strength with a plan to purchase four submarines in a deal exceeding €4.7 billion. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is at the helm of this significant military upgrade, according to sources speaking to Reuters.
The acquisition aligns with fresh NATO mandates for safeguarding the alliance's northern front. Documents reviewed by Spiegel indicate the proposal seeks to enhance Germany's capabilities with U212CD submarines made by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
Members of the parliamentary budget committee are currently evaluating the framework of this substantial investment. Karsten Klein, representing the Free Democrats, emphasized the dual importance of security policy and financial allocation in their assessment.
