Germany's €4.7 Billion Submarine Deal

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aims to purchase four U212CD submarines in a €4.7 billion deal. The proposal, reflecting new NATO obligations, requires parliamentary approval. Lawmakers highlight its security significance and financial magnitude. Manufactured by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, this acquisition seeks to bolster Germany's northern defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is preparing to bolster its naval strength with a plan to purchase four submarines in a deal exceeding €4.7 billion. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is at the helm of this significant military upgrade, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

The acquisition aligns with fresh NATO mandates for safeguarding the alliance's northern front. Documents reviewed by Spiegel indicate the proposal seeks to enhance Germany's capabilities with U212CD submarines made by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Members of the parliamentary budget committee are currently evaluating the framework of this substantial investment. Karsten Klein, representing the Free Democrats, emphasized the dual importance of security policy and financial allocation in their assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

