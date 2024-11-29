Tragic Murder Case Reignites in Meerut

A murder case has been filed against seven individuals in Meerut following the death of a 23-year-old man, Ritik. The case has stirred significant public attention as allegations of assault and intimidation have surfaced.

Karan Singh, the victim's father, reported to the authorities that his son was subject to threats after a complaint he made regarding an incident of assault last year. Singh alleges the group of accused men abducted and killed Ritik.

The police, who are spearheading the investigation, have preserved the victim's viscera for further forensic examination. The case awaits the conclusive report to determine the next course of action. The accused, previously arrested and released on bail, remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)