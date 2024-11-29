Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Brother-in-Law Kills Over Property Dispute

A man was shot dead by his brother-in-law in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, following a property dispute. The victim, Ramesh Chandra Agrahari, was killed after attending a wedding while visiting his sister. An FIR has been filed, and police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:12 IST
Tragic Family Feud: Brother-in-Law Kills Over Property Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man identified as Ramesh Chandra Agrahari was fatally shot by his brother-in-law over a property dispute in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.

The shooting occurred in Kathal Wali Bagh area after Agrahari, who resides in Delhi and is originally from Baldirai's Narsada Langdi, had come for a wedding. As he visited his sister's residence, he was fired upon by Santosh Agrahari, said Circle Officer Prashant Singh.

Agrahari's family rushed him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, and a police investigation is ongoing, Singh confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024