Tragic Family Feud: Brother-in-Law Kills Over Property Dispute
A man was shot dead by his brother-in-law in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, following a property dispute. The victim, Ramesh Chandra Agrahari, was killed after attending a wedding while visiting his sister. An FIR has been filed, and police investigation is underway.
A 42-year-old man identified as Ramesh Chandra Agrahari was fatally shot by his brother-in-law over a property dispute in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.
The shooting occurred in Kathal Wali Bagh area after Agrahari, who resides in Delhi and is originally from Baldirai's Narsada Langdi, had come for a wedding. As he visited his sister's residence, he was fired upon by Santosh Agrahari, said Circle Officer Prashant Singh.
Agrahari's family rushed him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, and a police investigation is ongoing, Singh confirmed.

