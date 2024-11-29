Tragic Family Feud: Brother-in-Law Kills Over Property Dispute

A 42-year-old man identified as Ramesh Chandra Agrahari was fatally shot by his brother-in-law over a property dispute in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.

The shooting occurred in Kathal Wali Bagh area after Agrahari, who resides in Delhi and is originally from Baldirai's Narsada Langdi, had come for a wedding. As he visited his sister's residence, he was fired upon by Santosh Agrahari, said Circle Officer Prashant Singh.

Agrahari's family rushed him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, and a police investigation is ongoing, Singh confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)