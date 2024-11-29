City Intensifies Crackdown on Plastic: 78 Kg of Banned Bags Seized
In the past three days, the Latur Municipal Corporation seized 78 kg of banned polythene bags and collected fines totaling Rs 71,900. The crackdown, under the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, promotes eco-friendly alternatives and urges citizens to deposit banned bags to avoid penalties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Latur Municipal Corporation has seized 78 kg of banned polythene carry bags in a rigorous three-day campaign, imposing fines of Rs 71,900, a spokesperson revealed on Friday.
This initiative is part of the broader enforcement of the Union government's Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, targeting plastic bags thinner than 120 microns.
Additional municipal commissioner Devidas Jadhav has called on citizens to adopt eco-friendly options, such as cloth or paper bags, and urged local traders and residents to surrender any prohibited bags to the corporation to avoid penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Fines Meta Nearly €800 Million for Facebook Marketplace Antitrust Breach
Maharashtra Election Watch: Model Code Violations and Seizures
Cross-Border Operation: Major Hashish Seizure at Indo-Nepal Border
EU fines Facebook parent Meta nearly 800 million euros over 'abusive' Marketplace practices, reports AP.
Operation Sagar Manthan: Major Drug Seizure Off Gujarat Coast