City Intensifies Crackdown on Plastic: 78 Kg of Banned Bags Seized

The Latur Municipal Corporation has seized 78 kg of banned polythene carry bags in a rigorous three-day campaign, imposing fines of Rs 71,900, a spokesperson revealed on Friday.

This initiative is part of the broader enforcement of the Union government's Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, targeting plastic bags thinner than 120 microns.

Additional municipal commissioner Devidas Jadhav has called on citizens to adopt eco-friendly options, such as cloth or paper bags, and urged local traders and residents to surrender any prohibited bags to the corporation to avoid penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)