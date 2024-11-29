Left Menu

City Intensifies Crackdown on Plastic: 78 Kg of Banned Bags Seized

In the past three days, the Latur Municipal Corporation seized 78 kg of banned polythene bags and collected fines totaling Rs 71,900. The crackdown, under the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, promotes eco-friendly alternatives and urges citizens to deposit banned bags to avoid penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Latur Municipal Corporation has seized 78 kg of banned polythene carry bags in a rigorous three-day campaign, imposing fines of Rs 71,900, a spokesperson revealed on Friday.

This initiative is part of the broader enforcement of the Union government's Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, targeting plastic bags thinner than 120 microns.

Additional municipal commissioner Devidas Jadhav has called on citizens to adopt eco-friendly options, such as cloth or paper bags, and urged local traders and residents to surrender any prohibited bags to the corporation to avoid penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

