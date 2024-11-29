Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Northwest Syria

Clashes in northwest Syria between rebels and government forces have led to increased tensions, as reported by Turkey's foreign ministry. Spokesperson Oncu Keceli stated that Turkey prioritizes avoiding further instability and has warned that recent attacks on Idlib threaten existing de-escalation agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:02 IST
Escalating Tensions in Northwest Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Clashes in northwest Syria between rebel groups and government forces have resulted in a significant escalation of tensions across the region, according to a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry on Friday.

Turkey's foreign ministry spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, emphasized in his statement that Ankara's main concern is averting further instability in the already volatile region.

Keceli noted that Turkey has issued warnings that recent hostilities in Idlib, a holdout for rebels, pose serious threats to the spirit and execution of de-escalation agreements currently in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024