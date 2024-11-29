Escalating Tensions in Northwest Syria
Clashes in northwest Syria between rebels and government forces have led to increased tensions, as reported by Turkey's foreign ministry. Spokesperson Oncu Keceli stated that Turkey prioritizes avoiding further instability and has warned that recent attacks on Idlib threaten existing de-escalation agreements.
Clashes in northwest Syria between rebel groups and government forces have resulted in a significant escalation of tensions across the region, according to a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry on Friday.
Turkey's foreign ministry spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, emphasized in his statement that Ankara's main concern is averting further instability in the already volatile region.
Keceli noted that Turkey has issued warnings that recent hostilities in Idlib, a holdout for rebels, pose serious threats to the spirit and execution of de-escalation agreements currently in place.
