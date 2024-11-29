Escalating Tensions in Northwest Syria

Clashes in northwest Syria between rebel groups and government forces have resulted in a significant escalation of tensions across the region, according to a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry on Friday.

Turkey's foreign ministry spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, emphasized in his statement that Ankara's main concern is averting further instability in the already volatile region.

Keceli noted that Turkey has issued warnings that recent hostilities in Idlib, a holdout for rebels, pose serious threats to the spirit and execution of de-escalation agreements currently in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)