Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Murdered

An 11-year-old girl, who went missing after attending a wedding procession in Radai village, was discovered dead in a field with her throat slit, police confirmed on Friday.

Her mother, Deepshikha, lodged a kidnapping report after a frantic two-day search yielded no results. The police, alongside forensic experts, are now investigating the chilling murder.

Shockingly, a part of the girl's stomach appeared to have been consumed by an animal. The body has been sent for post-mortem as authorities work tirelessly to uncover the truth behind this brutal crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)