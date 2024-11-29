Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Murdered
The body of 11-year-old Lakshmi was found in a field after she went missing on November 24 while attending a nearby wedding procession. Her throat was slit, and part of her stomach was reportedly eaten by an animal. Her mother filed a kidnapping case, and an investigation is ongoing.
An 11-year-old girl, who went missing after attending a wedding procession in Radai village, was discovered dead in a field with her throat slit, police confirmed on Friday.
Her mother, Deepshikha, lodged a kidnapping report after a frantic two-day search yielded no results. The police, alongside forensic experts, are now investigating the chilling murder.
Shockingly, a part of the girl's stomach appeared to have been consumed by an animal. The body has been sent for post-mortem as authorities work tirelessly to uncover the truth behind this brutal crime.
