Arrests Made in Manipur Amid Rising Ethnic Tensions

Eight people have been apprehended in connection with assaults on a police station and residences of Members of Legislative Assembly in the turbulent state of Manipur, according to a police statement released on Saturday.

Among those arrested is 20-year-old Chongtham Thoicha from Kiyam Mamang Leikai in the Patsoi police station area of Imphal West district. Thoicha's arrest is linked to incidents of arson targeting properties of elected officials on November 16.

Additionally, seven individuals were detained for attacking Kakching police station on November 27. The attack was reportedly in support of releasing four individuals arrested for vandalizing an elected member's properties earlier this month. The violence follows the discovery of bodies of six individuals from the Meitei community, creating further tension amid ongoing clashes between Meitei and Kuki groups.

