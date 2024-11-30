Clash Erupts Over Factory Construction in Noida

A violent clash broke out between two groups over factory construction work in Noida, as confirmed by police officials on Saturday.

The conflict erupted late Friday night near Maycha village while Sub-Inspector Yashpal Sharma was patrolling the area, Dadri Station House Officer Arvind Kumar reported. Participants reportedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, and gunfire was also alleged.

A complaint by Sub-Inspector Sharma has led to the registration of a case against 45 individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of attempted murder and rioting, according to Officer Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)