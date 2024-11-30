Left Menu

Clash Erupts Over Factory Construction in Noida

A violent clash occurred between two groups over construction work at a factory in Noida. Police registered a case against 45 individuals involved, citing serious charges including attempted murder and rioting. The incident involved sticks, iron rods, and reports of gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:01 IST
A violent clash broke out between two groups over factory construction work in Noida, as confirmed by police officials on Saturday.

The conflict erupted late Friday night near Maycha village while Sub-Inspector Yashpal Sharma was patrolling the area, Dadri Station House Officer Arvind Kumar reported. Participants reportedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, and gunfire was also alleged.

A complaint by Sub-Inspector Sharma has led to the registration of a case against 45 individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of attempted murder and rioting, according to Officer Kumar.

