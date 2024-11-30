Clash Erupts Over Factory Construction in Noida
A violent clash occurred between two groups over construction work at a factory in Noida. Police registered a case against 45 individuals involved, citing serious charges including attempted murder and rioting. The incident involved sticks, iron rods, and reports of gunfire.
- Country:
- India
A violent clash broke out between two groups over factory construction work in Noida, as confirmed by police officials on Saturday.
The conflict erupted late Friday night near Maycha village while Sub-Inspector Yashpal Sharma was patrolling the area, Dadri Station House Officer Arvind Kumar reported. Participants reportedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, and gunfire was also alleged.
A complaint by Sub-Inspector Sharma has led to the registration of a case against 45 individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of attempted murder and rioting, according to Officer Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- clash
- factory
- Noida
- construction
- police
- incident
- riot
- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
- gunfire
- arrest
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Launches High-Tech Support Unit to Combat Drug Trafficking
Uttarakhand DGP Urges Legal Reforms for Road Safety and Police Appointments
Chaos at Ashoknagar: Commuters Clash with Police Over Train Disruption
Tension Unfolds as Commuters Clash with Police at Ashoknagar Station
Police Lapse Leads to Passport Issued for Gang Member