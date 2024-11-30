Left Menu

Horror in Perumbavoor: Husband Allegedly Hacks Wife to Death

A man from West Bengal, Shiba Bahadoor Chetri, was taken into custody in Kochi for allegedly killing his wife, Mamani Chetri. The incident occurred following a domestic quarrel, with suspicion over the wife's chastity cited as a possible motive. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:15 IST
Horror in Perumbavoor: Husband Allegedly Hacks Wife to Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The quiet town of Perumbavoor was shaken on Saturday morning when a gruesome murder took place. Shiba Bahadoor Chetri, a resident of Bhai Colony and hailing from West Bengal, allegedly hacked his wife Mamani Chetri to death following a domestic dispute.

The police reported that the couple's argument escalated around 7.30 am, leading to the tragic event. Mamani Chetri, 39, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The police suspect the motive might be related to doubts about her chastity, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Under the leadership of Ernakulam Rural SP Dr Vaibhav Saxena, a team has begun a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder. Meanwhile, the community remains in shock as details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024