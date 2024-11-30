Horror in Perumbavoor: Husband Allegedly Hacks Wife to Death

The quiet town of Perumbavoor was shaken on Saturday morning when a gruesome murder took place. Shiba Bahadoor Chetri, a resident of Bhai Colony and hailing from West Bengal, allegedly hacked his wife Mamani Chetri to death following a domestic dispute.

The police reported that the couple's argument escalated around 7.30 am, leading to the tragic event. Mamani Chetri, 39, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The police suspect the motive might be related to doubts about her chastity, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Under the leadership of Ernakulam Rural SP Dr Vaibhav Saxena, a team has begun a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder. Meanwhile, the community remains in shock as details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)