On Saturday, China's coast guard announced they conducted patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, asserting China's territorial rights. This move underscores China's ongoing efforts to enforce its claims over the disputed region.

The coast guard has reinforced its law enforcement presence in the territorial waters of Scarborough Shoal since November, firmly declaring its dedication to defending the nation's sovereignty and maritime rights. This statement highlights China's strategic measures to uphold its territorial claims.

Amid rising tensions with the Philippines over contested areas in the South China Sea, the Scarborough Shoal has become a focal point of escalating disputes. The Chinese patrols signify a continuation of a trend that has defined relations between the two countries this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)