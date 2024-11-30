Left Menu

Georgia Protests Erupt Over EU Negotiation Suspension

More than 100 demonstrators were arrested as protests erupted in Georgia following the government's decision to halt EU negotiations. Demonstrations were sparked by the ruling party's contentious election victory. The opposition alleges election rigging by Russian influence, and President Zourabichvili has voiced her support for the protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:17 IST
Georgia Protests Erupt Over EU Negotiation Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In Georgia, more than 100 protesters faced arrest amidst growing unrest after the government suspended negotiations to join the European Union, as per the Interior Ministry's reports released on Saturday.

This disturbance marks the second night of protests, with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announcing the decision on the previous day. Clashes with police occurred in several key cities including Tbilisi and Batumi, where demonstrators encountered forceful police tactics.

Accusations of election manipulation by Russian interests have exacerbated tensions, propelling the populace to rally en masse. President Salome Zourabichvili has aligned with protesters, opposing the government's approach, which has drawn severe criticism from EU lawmakers demanding electoral transparency and condemning democratic backsliding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024