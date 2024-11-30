Georgia Protests Erupt Over EU Negotiation Suspension

In Georgia, more than 100 protesters faced arrest amidst growing unrest after the government suspended negotiations to join the European Union, as per the Interior Ministry's reports released on Saturday.

This disturbance marks the second night of protests, with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announcing the decision on the previous day. Clashes with police occurred in several key cities including Tbilisi and Batumi, where demonstrators encountered forceful police tactics.

Accusations of election manipulation by Russian interests have exacerbated tensions, propelling the populace to rally en masse. President Salome Zourabichvili has aligned with protesters, opposing the government's approach, which has drawn severe criticism from EU lawmakers demanding electoral transparency and condemning democratic backsliding.

(With inputs from agencies.)