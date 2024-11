Political Turmoil: SDF Suspends Leader for Withdrawing Supreme Court Petition

The Sikkim Democratic Front has suspended key leader J B Darnal on allegations of anti-party activities. The move came after Darnal retracted a Supreme Court petition aimed at Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Prem Singh Tamang, who benefited from a reduced disqualification period, allowing his election in 2019.

According to Dev Gurung, SDF's Vice-President of Administrative & Legal Affairs, Darnal withdrew the petition without the party's consent, triggering an immediate suspension from his post. The original petition challenged the Election Commission's decision to shorten Tamang's disqualification, a pivotal factor in last year's political developments.

Gurung emphasized that the party did not authorize Darnal's actions, marking his activities as contrary to party interests. Meanwhile, the EC's revision facilitated Tamang's successful candidacy for Chief Minister, against which another petition awaits resolution in the supreme judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)