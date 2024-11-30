Left Menu

Massive Turnout Expected for J&K Police Recruitment: Calls for Age Relaxation Intensify

Over 5.59 lakh candidates are set to appear for police constable vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir. Exams will occur in December across multiple dates. Protests demand age relaxation. Authorities ensure rigorous preparations for smooth conduct. Sub-inspector recruitment is also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive recruitment drive, more than 5.59 lakh job aspirants are anticipated to take the exams for 4,002 police constable vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir starting this Sunday. As the test dates draw near, officials have ramped up preparations to ensure seamless conduct of the examination.

In an effort to maintain transparency and fairness, male and female gazetted officers have been appointed as frisking supervisors, and videography is to be employed during the exams. Meanwhile, protests have erupted as a group of overage applicants demand age relaxation and rescheduling of the exam dates.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Recruitment Board has planned extensive arrangements, including deploying security personnel across the 856 centers in 20 districts, as the application process for the next phase of recruitment, involving sub-inspectors, is set to begin soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

