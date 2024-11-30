Major Ganja Bust at Kochi Airport: Passenger Arrested
A large consignment of ganja worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized at Kochi International Airport. Customs officials apprehended a passenger traveling from Bangkok with 7,920 grams of suspected ganja concealed in 17 bags within his luggage. The accused, Favas from Kozhikode, has been remanded in custody.
In a significant drug bust, the Customs Department has confiscated ganja valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crore at Kochi International Airport, according to official reports on Saturday.
The passenger, identified as Favas from Kozhikode, was detained after arriving on Air Asia Flight No FD 170 from Bangkok. Authorities discovered 7,920 grams of green-colored dried plant buds, suspected to be ganja, hidden in his check-in luggage.
Favas faced the Judicial Magistrate in Angamaly on Friday and was subsequently remanded to judicial custody at Aluva Sub Jail. The operation was based on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), with further investigations currently underway.
