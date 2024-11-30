Empowering Women: Finance Minister's Call to Action in Bihar
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized women's empowerment at a credit outreach event in Madhubani, Bihar, promoting central schemes for financial assistance. Her aim is to foster development through female-led initiatives. Sitharaman visited local artisans and discussed significant issues with Bihar's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on women to seize central government schemes as a means of empowerment during a credit outreach event in Madhubani, Bihar.
In a significant move, loans totaling Rs 1,121 crore were allocated to over 50,000 beneficiaries by various banks. Emphasizing the need for widespread female participation in economic initiatives, Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring a 'Lakhpati Didi' in every village.
Sitharaman also distributed constitutional materials and engaged with local artisans specializing in Mithila arts. Discussions with Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar concluded her visit, focusing on various key state issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Journey: Strengthening Bonds Across Three Nations
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Nigeria: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership Enhanced by Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit
Prime Minister Modi Receives Dominica's Top Honour
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Top Caribbean Awards for Global Contributions