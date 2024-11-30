Empowering Women: Finance Minister's Call to Action in Bihar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on women to seize central government schemes as a means of empowerment during a credit outreach event in Madhubani, Bihar.

In a significant move, loans totaling Rs 1,121 crore were allocated to over 50,000 beneficiaries by various banks. Emphasizing the need for widespread female participation in economic initiatives, Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring a 'Lakhpati Didi' in every village.

Sitharaman also distributed constitutional materials and engaged with local artisans specializing in Mithila arts. Discussions with Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar concluded her visit, focusing on various key state issues.

