Empowering Women: Finance Minister's Call to Action in Bihar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized women's empowerment at a credit outreach event in Madhubani, Bihar, promoting central schemes for financial assistance. Her aim is to foster development through female-led initiatives. Sitharaman visited local artisans and discussed significant issues with Bihar's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:53 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on women to seize central government schemes as a means of empowerment during a credit outreach event in Madhubani, Bihar.

In a significant move, loans totaling Rs 1,121 crore were allocated to over 50,000 beneficiaries by various banks. Emphasizing the need for widespread female participation in economic initiatives, Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring a 'Lakhpati Didi' in every village.

Sitharaman also distributed constitutional materials and engaged with local artisans specializing in Mithila arts. Discussions with Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar concluded her visit, focusing on various key state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

