Mumbai Police Crackdown on Rash Motorbike Riding

Mumbai police have intensified their efforts against rash driving, specifically targeting motorbike riders in the city's western suburbs. A large-scale operation was conducted, resulting in 689 individuals facing action for their reckless behavior.

During the special drive held on Friday night, law enforcement seized 162 motorbikes. Moreover, authorities registered First Information Reports in 40 separate cases, underscoring the severity of the issue.

This action is a response to repeated complaints from the community about the perils posed by irresponsible motorbike driving. Officials are determined to ensure safer roads in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)