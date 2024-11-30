Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown on Rash Motorbike Riding

Mumbai police took action against 689 individuals for reckless motorbike riding in the western suburbs. A special operation resulted in the seizure of 162 motorbikes and 40 FIRs being registered. This action followed numerous complaints from local residents about dangerous driving practices.

  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have intensified their efforts against rash driving, specifically targeting motorbike riders in the city's western suburbs. A large-scale operation was conducted, resulting in 689 individuals facing action for their reckless behavior.

During the special drive held on Friday night, law enforcement seized 162 motorbikes. Moreover, authorities registered First Information Reports in 40 separate cases, underscoring the severity of the issue.

This action is a response to repeated complaints from the community about the perils posed by irresponsible motorbike driving. Officials are determined to ensure safer roads in the region.

