First Woman SP Takes Charge Amid Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute

In a historic move, Sarita Dobhal has been appointed as the first female Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Her appointment comes amid a heated conflict over the alleged illegality of a local mosque.

Dobhal succeeds Amit Shrivastava, who was transferred after just three months on the job, during ongoing disputes over the mosque's presence. Recently, tensions resulted in a violent procession involving Hindu outfits demanding its removal, leading to multiple injuries among both protestors and police officers.

To maintain order, Dobhal has swiftly imposed prohibitory orders, clamping down on gatherings near the contentious mosque. This move comes just before a planned 'Mahapanchayat' by local Hindu organizations, highlighting the district's tense atmosphere.

