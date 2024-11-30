Left Menu

Telangana Seeks Fair Share of Krishna River Water

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized securing 70% of Krishna river water for Telangana, reflecting the state's river basin coverage. Discussions with the Irrigation Minister highlighted the necessity of presenting compelling arguments at the water tribunal to safeguard Telangana's interests in water-sharing decisions with Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:27 IST
  Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is pushing for a substantial 70% share of Krishna river water, corresponding to the state's river basin coverage proportion.

During a strategic meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other officials, discussions focused on deploying compelling arguments at the upcoming water tribunal to secure Telangana's water rights.

This water-sharing debate traces back to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal's mandate to allocate resources between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The tribunal's pending decisions are crucial, as it continues gathering inputs from both states and their water management boards. Meanwhile, CM Reddy urged limiting interference from river management boards until tribunal verdicts are finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

