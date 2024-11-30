Telangana Seeks Fair Share of Krishna River Water

In an assertive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is pushing for a substantial 70% share of Krishna river water, corresponding to the state's river basin coverage proportion.

During a strategic meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other officials, discussions focused on deploying compelling arguments at the upcoming water tribunal to secure Telangana's water rights.

This water-sharing debate traces back to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal's mandate to allocate resources between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The tribunal's pending decisions are crucial, as it continues gathering inputs from both states and their water management boards. Meanwhile, CM Reddy urged limiting interference from river management boards until tribunal verdicts are finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)