Docket Explosion: A Looming Threat to Timely Justice
The judicial system is grappling with a 'docket explosion,' hindering the delivery of quality judgments and timely justice. Supreme Court judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy emphasized the need for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) as a solution at a zonal conference organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy.
Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Supreme Court has highlighted a mounting concern in India's legal framework: the 'docket explosion' that is hampering timely justice. Addressing a conference on the issue, he emphasized the urgent need for measures like alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to alleviate this pressure.
Speaking at the event organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy, Justice Roy expressed worry over the millions of pending cases affecting citizens' access to fair and prompt justice. This situation, he noted, is particularly alarming in matters of personal liberty and overall judicial integrity.
The conference saw participation from notable figures like Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Anirudhha Bose, who underscored the dual challenges of case overload and exclusion of marginalized groups from the justice system. Their discussions aim to forge practical solutions for a more efficient and equitable legal process.
