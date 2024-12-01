Left Menu

Docket Explosion: A Looming Threat to Timely Justice

The judicial system is grappling with a 'docket explosion,' hindering the delivery of quality judgments and timely justice. Supreme Court judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy emphasized the need for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) as a solution at a zonal conference organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:24 IST
Docket Explosion: A Looming Threat to Timely Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Supreme Court has highlighted a mounting concern in India's legal framework: the 'docket explosion' that is hampering timely justice. Addressing a conference on the issue, he emphasized the urgent need for measures like alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to alleviate this pressure.

Speaking at the event organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy, Justice Roy expressed worry over the millions of pending cases affecting citizens' access to fair and prompt justice. This situation, he noted, is particularly alarming in matters of personal liberty and overall judicial integrity.

The conference saw participation from notable figures like Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Anirudhha Bose, who underscored the dual challenges of case overload and exclusion of marginalized groups from the justice system. Their discussions aim to forge practical solutions for a more efficient and equitable legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024