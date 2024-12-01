Left Menu

Taiwan Arms Sale Sparks China’s Furor

China has pledged to take 'resolute countermeasures' following a U.S. arms deal with Taiwan. The U.S. sanctioned the $385 million sale for F-16 spare parts and radars. China views Taiwan as its territory, and this deal strains U.S.-China relations, signaling support for Taiwan independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:07 IST
Taiwan Arms Sale Sparks China’s Furor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions, China issued a stern warning over the United States' approval of a new arms deal with Taiwan, as communicated on Sunday. The Chinese government claimed that the agreement represents a significant violation of its sovereignty.

The U.S. Department of State authorized a proposal valued at approximately $385 million to provide spare parts and support for Taiwan's F-16 jets and radar systems. The Pentagon broke the news shortly before Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarked on a diplomatic tour, including stops in Hawaii and Guam.

China condemned the arms deal, stating it sends an erroneous message in support of Taiwan's independence movements, exacerbating tensions between Washington and Beijing. Despite a lack of formal diplomatic relations, U.S. law mandates supplying Taiwan with defensive capabilities, much to China's disdain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024