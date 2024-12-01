Taiwan Arms Sale Sparks China’s Furor
China has pledged to take 'resolute countermeasures' following a U.S. arms deal with Taiwan. The U.S. sanctioned the $385 million sale for F-16 spare parts and radars. China views Taiwan as its territory, and this deal strains U.S.-China relations, signaling support for Taiwan independence.
Amid rising tensions, China issued a stern warning over the United States' approval of a new arms deal with Taiwan, as communicated on Sunday. The Chinese government claimed that the agreement represents a significant violation of its sovereignty.
The U.S. Department of State authorized a proposal valued at approximately $385 million to provide spare parts and support for Taiwan's F-16 jets and radar systems. The Pentagon broke the news shortly before Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarked on a diplomatic tour, including stops in Hawaii and Guam.
China condemned the arms deal, stating it sends an erroneous message in support of Taiwan's independence movements, exacerbating tensions between Washington and Beijing. Despite a lack of formal diplomatic relations, U.S. law mandates supplying Taiwan with defensive capabilities, much to China's disdain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
