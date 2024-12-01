Safety on the Line: Delhi's Women Await Marshal Reappointment

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi urged the re-appointment of marshals on buses to safeguard women commuters. Atishi emphasized the crucial role these marshals have played in bolstering safety on Delhi's public transportation system.

The chief minister recounted how the presence of over 10,000 marshals had significantly improved safety, reducing incidents of harassment and insecurity that plagued women on their daily commutes. She expressed concern over the abrupt removal of these marshals, calling it part of a 'conspiracy' that compromised security measures.

Accusing certain Delhi government officials of aligning with the Centre's interests, Atishi noted that the proposal for reinstatement has been delayed despite unanimous ministerial approval. The future of women's safety in Delhi now depends on the timely approval of the reappointment proposal by the Lieutenant Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)