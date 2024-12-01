Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Turmoil Intensifies

Israeli military strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 15 Palestinians in Gaza as fighting continues over a year into the conflict. Amidst increasing violence, aid deliveries have been halted following an armed seizure of supplies. Both sides hold ongoing talks as efforts for a ceasefire are revived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:23 IST
Israeli military strikes killed at least 15 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, according to medics, as conflict in the enclave escalated. Buildings were demolished on its northern edge, and fighting showed no signs of abating 14 months into the war. UNRWA's head stated aid deliveries were stopped due to security concerns after truck supplies were seized.

Two children lost their lives in Khan Younis when a missile hit a tent encampment. Meanwhile, attempts to create a buffer zone in northern Gaza continue, as the military claims hundreds of Hamas militants have been neutralized. Hamas counters with claims of causing significant Israeli casualties.

Amid the chaos, Egypt hosted talks with Hamas to negotiate a potential deal with Israel for hostages and prisoners. Parallel to these developments, international efforts to establish a ceasefire, involving the United States, Qatar, and Turkey, are being renewed to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

