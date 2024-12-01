Haryana's Dynamic Development: Progress Unveiled

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh has confidently announced that notable advancements in development projects across Gurugram are anticipated within the next six months.

During a Saturday evening event, Singh lauded the state government's dedication to fulfilling public expectations, with an official release confirming this commitment.

Singh outlined the government's decade-long achievements in uplifting the population, with a particular focus on public welfare and infrastructure development, a model inspiring other Indian states.

He cited the increased majority of the BJP-led government in recent elections as evidence of the effective pro-people policies that have driven positive changes.

Commending the transparent, merit-based recruitment system, Singh highlighted initiatives aimed at eliminating youth unemployment and promoting skill development, ensuring no young person in Haryana is left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)