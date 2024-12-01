Haryana's Dynamic Development: Progress Unveiled
Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh announced significant development progress in Gurugram within six months. Emphasizing pro-people policies, the minister highlighted the government's achievements in public welfare, infrastructure, and efforts to tackle unemployment through skill development initiatives.
Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh has confidently announced that notable advancements in development projects across Gurugram are anticipated within the next six months.
During a Saturday evening event, Singh lauded the state government's dedication to fulfilling public expectations, with an official release confirming this commitment.
Singh outlined the government's decade-long achievements in uplifting the population, with a particular focus on public welfare and infrastructure development, a model inspiring other Indian states.
He cited the increased majority of the BJP-led government in recent elections as evidence of the effective pro-people policies that have driven positive changes.
Commending the transparent, merit-based recruitment system, Singh highlighted initiatives aimed at eliminating youth unemployment and promoting skill development, ensuring no young person in Haryana is left behind.
(With inputs from agencies.)
