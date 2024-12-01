Mystery of the Alleged Reunions: Bhim Singh's Claims Questioned
Bhim Singh, claiming to be a long-lost son, was ''reunited'' with two different families in Ghaziabad and Dehradun in quick succession. His story is now under investigation by authorities due to inconsistencies and concerns over a possible scam. Singh has been accused of leaving one home and borrowing money unscrupulously.
In a puzzling case, the Uttarakhand Police are probing claims made by a man named Bhim Singh, who has allegedly been ''reunited'' with two separate families in Ghaziabad and Dehradun within months. Singh, claiming to be a long-lost son abducted for trafficking, has raised suspicions.
The emotional tale of Bhim Singh's return after 31 years to a family in Ghaziabad captured media headlines. However, Dehradun police noticed Singh had previously claimed another family in Dehradun as his own just five months earlier, living with them before suddenly leaving.
Identified by Asha Sharma as her missing son in Dehradun, Singh now faces scrutiny for inconsistencies in his story. Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil confirmed an ongoing investigation into his conflicting statements. Singh has been called for further questioning.
