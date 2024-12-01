Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Ajmer Dargah and Shiva Temple Claims

A local court in Ajmer has issued notices regarding a petition claiming that the Ajmer Dargah was built over a Shiva temple. Former opposition leader Rajendra Rathore urged patience until the hearing stage is reached. The controversy coincides with Rajasthan's historic legislative decision on religious conversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:03 IST
  Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted over a petition claiming the renowned Ajmer Dargah was constructed on a Shiva temple site. Notices have been issued by a local court to the dargah committee, the Union government, and the ASI, seeking their response.

Rajendra Rathore, ex-leader of opposition, cautioned that it is premature to speculate on the issue until it reaches the hearing stage in court. He emphasized that all parties must abide by the court's decision.

The controversy comes as the BJP government in Rajasthan approves the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2024, described by Rathore as a significant legislative development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

