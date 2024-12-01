Controversy Unfolds Over Ajmer Dargah and Shiva Temple Claims

A controversy has erupted over a petition claiming the renowned Ajmer Dargah was constructed on a Shiva temple site. Notices have been issued by a local court to the dargah committee, the Union government, and the ASI, seeking their response.

Rajendra Rathore, ex-leader of opposition, cautioned that it is premature to speculate on the issue until it reaches the hearing stage in court. He emphasized that all parties must abide by the court's decision.

The controversy comes as the BJP government in Rajasthan approves the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2024, described by Rathore as a significant legislative development.

