Tragedy Strikes: Two Laborers Drown in Canal After Liquor Incident

In a tragic incident, two laborers from Madhya Pradesh died after allegedly falling into a canal in Kota while consuming liquor, police have reported.

Manoj, 45, from Morena, and Satyendra, 31, from Bhindin, both employed by a local catering firm, were involved in the incident around 3 p.m. on a Sunday. Station House Officer Ramswaroop Meena provided details of the case.

The discovery was made when family members, searching for the missing men, found their slippers and liquor bottles near the Bhadana canal boundary wall. After being spotted in the water, the men's bodies were recovered and taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead. A case is now registered under section 194 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Their bodies have been returned to their families.

