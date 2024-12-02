Bombay High Court Criticizes CID for Lax Probe in Encounter Death

The Bombay High Court has voiced strong criticism towards the Crime Investigation Department (CID) regarding their investigation of the shooting death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a school sexual assault case.

The division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan condemned the CID's conduct, indicating a lack of thoroughness in conveying necessary information to the magistrate handling the inquiry.

The court noted that transparency in investigation is crucial, and the perceived incompetence of the CID undermines public confidence, calling for a more comprehensive gathering of case materials and testimonies.

