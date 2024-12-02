Left Menu

Bombay High Court Criticizes CID for Lax Probe in Encounter Death

The Bombay High Court criticized the CID for its inadequate investigation into the encounter death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case. The court questioned the CID's reluctance to provide complete information, suggesting their conduct raises suspicion, affecting fairness and the accused's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:52 IST
Bombay High Court Criticizes CID for Lax Probe in Encounter Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has voiced strong criticism towards the Crime Investigation Department (CID) regarding their investigation of the shooting death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a school sexual assault case.

The division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan condemned the CID's conduct, indicating a lack of thoroughness in conveying necessary information to the magistrate handling the inquiry.

The court noted that transparency in investigation is crucial, and the perceived incompetence of the CID undermines public confidence, calling for a more comprehensive gathering of case materials and testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024