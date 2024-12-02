Mindspace REIT Secures Unprecedented Safety Milestone with 10 Sword of Honour Awards

In a remarkable display of dedication to safety practices, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has once again clinched 10 Sword of Honour Awards from the British Safety Council for 2024.

This recognition, marking the sixth consecutive accolade for Mindspace REIT, celebrates its sustained commitment to upholding top-tier health and safety standards across its office portfolio. Each of the REIT's 10 properties has been acknowledged for safety excellence.

The accolades reflect Mindspace REIT's robust safety initiatives geared towards creating healthier and more secure work environments, underlined by plans to leverage technology for enhanced safety protocols.

