Mindspace REIT Secures Unprecedented Safety Milestone with 10 Sword of Honour Awards

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has been awarded 10 Sword of Honour Awards by the British Safety Council, marking its sixth consecutive year recognized for safety excellence. This achievement highlights the REIT's commitment to occupational health and safety standards, supported by robust initiatives and future plans for enhanced safety practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:17 IST
Mindspace REIT Secures Unprecedented Safety Milestone with 10 Sword of Honour Awards
In a remarkable display of dedication to safety practices, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has once again clinched 10 Sword of Honour Awards from the British Safety Council for 2024.

This recognition, marking the sixth consecutive accolade for Mindspace REIT, celebrates its sustained commitment to upholding top-tier health and safety standards across its office portfolio. Each of the REIT's 10 properties has been acknowledged for safety excellence.

The accolades reflect Mindspace REIT's robust safety initiatives geared towards creating healthier and more secure work environments, underlined by plans to leverage technology for enhanced safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

