Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to YSR Congress's Bhargav Reddy

The Supreme Court granted a two-week stay on the arrest of Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, YSR Congress Party social media in-charge, allowing him to approach the high court for quashing of multiple FIRs in Andhra Pradesh. The court emphasized the importance of high courts handling such cases.

  • India

The Supreme Court has provided a two-week reprieve for Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, the social media in-charge of the YSR Congress Party. This protection from arrest allows Reddy to petition the high court for the quashing of multiple FIRs filed against him in Andhra Pradesh.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized its reluctance to bypass high courts, deeming them constitutional courts. "We have no sympathy for anyone; if wrong is done, they will have to face the law," the justices stated. The court instructed Reddy to seek further redress from the high court.

Reddy, backed by advocates Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Dave, argues that the FIRs are a misuse of law by the state government to curb dissent. Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the state, contended that the allegations against Reddy are severe and that previous court orders already provided some protection. The high court maintains full discretion over extending or rejecting interim protection.

