Aleppo's New Uprising: A Turning Point in Syria's Civil War?

A renewed rebel offensive has brought the civil war in Syria back into the spotlight, capturing the city of Aleppo in a surprise move. The offensive marked the first major attack on Aleppo since 2016, reigniting conflicts in a war that has massive regional implications.

The multi-pronged attack was led by the insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, moving through the countryside surrounding Idlib and Hama provinces. The Syrian military's response included launching airstrikes to curb the rebels' advance, amid fears of escalating violence in the Middle East.

Robert Ford, the last U.S. ambassador to Syria, cited recent factors like Israeli strikes in Syrian territories and Russia's focus on Ukraine as precursors for the rebels' advancements. Analysts caution that the conflict in Aleppo could destabilize the region further, drawing in countries like Russia and Turkiye.

(With inputs from agencies.)