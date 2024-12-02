Left Menu

Diplomatic Fallout: Lithuania's Expulsion of Chinese Diplomats Escalates Tensions

The diplomatic rift between China and Lithuania intensifies after Lithuania's expulsion of three Chinese diplomats. This action follows the suspected involvement of a Chinese ship in damaging undersea data cables. China condemns the expulsion and warns of potential countermeasures, marking a deepening of strained relations since Lithuania's backing of Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The diplomatic friction between China and Lithuania continues to escalate as Lithuania expelled three Chinese diplomats, accusing them of being non-accredited personnel.

China has condemned the decision, labeling it an unjustified action aimed at undermining bilateral relations, while tensions persist over the involvement of a Chinese ship in damaging data cables.

The saga reflects the worsening relationship following Lithuania's support for Taiwan, as Beijing warns of future countermeasures to defend its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

