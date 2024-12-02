Diplomatic Fallout: Lithuania's Expulsion of Chinese Diplomats Escalates Tensions
The diplomatic rift between China and Lithuania intensifies after Lithuania's expulsion of three Chinese diplomats. This action follows the suspected involvement of a Chinese ship in damaging undersea data cables. China condemns the expulsion and warns of potential countermeasures, marking a deepening of strained relations since Lithuania's backing of Taiwan.
02-12-2024
The diplomatic friction between China and Lithuania continues to escalate as Lithuania expelled three Chinese diplomats, accusing them of being non-accredited personnel.
China has condemned the decision, labeling it an unjustified action aimed at undermining bilateral relations, while tensions persist over the involvement of a Chinese ship in damaging data cables.
The saga reflects the worsening relationship following Lithuania's support for Taiwan, as Beijing warns of future countermeasures to defend its sovereignty.
