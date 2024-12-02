Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Epidemic: Odisha's Lessons in Digital Security

Over the past three years, cyber fraudsters have defrauded Rs 125.63 crore from Odisha residents, as revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Despite 6,368 registered cases, only Rs 2.77 crore has been recovered. Continuous efforts have led to 1,388 arrests, highlighting a persistent digital crime challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:36 IST
Cyber Fraud Epidemic: Odisha's Lessons in Digital Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Odisha state Assembly that cyber fraudsters have swindled a staggering Rs 125.63 crore from citizens over the past three years.

While addressing questions from BJD legislator Prasanta Behera, Majhi outlined that a total of 6,368 cyber fraud cases have been registered, with 1,388 arrests made. However, only Rs 2.77 crore has been clawed back by the authorities.

The state's recorded cyber fraud incidents show financial losses increasing annually, with police efforts resulting in limited recovery and an ongoing struggle to combat digital crime effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024