Cyber Fraud Epidemic: Odisha's Lessons in Digital Security
Over the past three years, cyber fraudsters have defrauded Rs 125.63 crore from Odisha residents, as revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Despite 6,368 registered cases, only Rs 2.77 crore has been recovered. Continuous efforts have led to 1,388 arrests, highlighting a persistent digital crime challenge.
In a stark revelation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Odisha state Assembly that cyber fraudsters have swindled a staggering Rs 125.63 crore from citizens over the past three years.
While addressing questions from BJD legislator Prasanta Behera, Majhi outlined that a total of 6,368 cyber fraud cases have been registered, with 1,388 arrests made. However, only Rs 2.77 crore has been clawed back by the authorities.
The state's recorded cyber fraud incidents show financial losses increasing annually, with police efforts resulting in limited recovery and an ongoing struggle to combat digital crime effectively.
