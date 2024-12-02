Left Menu

Supreme Court Holds Firm on Pollution Measures in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court upholds emergency measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) addressing air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A downward trend in AQI is required to relax regulations. Chief secretaries of NCR states must appear for a video-conference on compliance, considering implications for construction workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided not to ease the emergency measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) aimed at combating air pollution in Delhi-NCR without observing a sustained decline in AQI levels.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih have summoned the chief secretaries of NCR states for a video conference on December 5 to discuss whether construction workers affected by restrictions received subsistence allowances.

The bench criticized the lack of coordination among multiple agencies, citing a consistent issue faced every year. It highlighted inadequate implementation by stating, "Today, we will not allow relaxations unless a clear downward trend is shown." The next hearing is scheduled for December 5 to evaluate AQI levels and decide accordingly.

