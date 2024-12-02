Fugitive Arrested Two Years After Zomato Delivery Boy Murder

In a significant breakthrough, a 27-year-old man has been apprehended in Punjab, two years after allegedly killing a Zomato delivery boy in west Delhi over a smoking dispute, according to police reports on Monday.

The accused, identified as Surjeet Singh, had been on the run since June 2022 after fatally stabbing 29-year-old Sagar Singh in a heated argument. To avoid capture, he adopted a new identity and mingled with local religious groups.

The investigation intensified under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Satish Kumar, involving multiple raids and advanced surveillance techniques, ultimately leading to Surjeet's arrest in Batala after he was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)