Tensions Rise: Agartala Protest Breaches Bangladeshi Mission

In a significant diplomatic incident, India has expressed its regret following a breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala by a group of protesters. These individuals were opposing the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, sparking widespread concern.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the inviolability of consular properties and confirmed that security will be intensified at Bangladeshi missions across India. This announcement came amid a large-scale protest rally near Bangladesh's mission in Tripura's capital, showing solidarity with Das and condemning attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

As tensions mount between the neighboring nations, India calls on Bangladesh's interim government to protect minority communities, amid increasing extremist rhetoric and violence. Relations have been tested since Muhammad Yunus's interim government took office, following Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)