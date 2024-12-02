Hunter Biden Pardon Sparks Call for Dismissal of Indictments
Hunter Biden's lawyer has sought to dismiss indictments following a pardon issued by President Joe Biden. The pardon addresses criminal tax and gun cases against Hunter. Previously, he pleaded guilty to tax charges and was found guilty of making false statements on a gun background check.
In a significant legal development, Hunter Biden's lawyer has moved to have all indictments against him dismissed. This action follows an unconditional pardon granted by his father, President Joe Biden, which spans a decade.
The pardon, issued on Sunday, specifically addresses the criminal tax and gun cases pending against Hunter. In legal filings, his lawyer stated that the pardon necessitates the dismissal of remaining charges.
Hunter Biden had previously pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in Los Angeles and faced sentencing on Dec. 16. Additionally, he was convicted of making false statements on a gun background check earlier this year.
