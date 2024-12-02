Left Menu

Hunter Biden Pardon Sparks Call for Dismissal of Indictments

Hunter Biden's lawyer has sought to dismiss indictments following a pardon issued by President Joe Biden. The pardon addresses criminal tax and gun cases against Hunter. Previously, he pleaded guilty to tax charges and was found guilty of making false statements on a gun background check.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:40 IST
Hunter Biden Pardon Sparks Call for Dismissal of Indictments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, Hunter Biden's lawyer has moved to have all indictments against him dismissed. This action follows an unconditional pardon granted by his father, President Joe Biden, which spans a decade.

The pardon, issued on Sunday, specifically addresses the criminal tax and gun cases pending against Hunter. In legal filings, his lawyer stated that the pardon necessitates the dismissal of remaining charges.

Hunter Biden had previously pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in Los Angeles and faced sentencing on Dec. 16. Additionally, he was convicted of making false statements on a gun background check earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024