Hunter Biden Pardon Sparks Call for Dismissal of Indictments

In a significant legal development, Hunter Biden's lawyer has moved to have all indictments against him dismissed. This action follows an unconditional pardon granted by his father, President Joe Biden, which spans a decade.

The pardon, issued on Sunday, specifically addresses the criminal tax and gun cases pending against Hunter. In legal filings, his lawyer stated that the pardon necessitates the dismissal of remaining charges.

Hunter Biden had previously pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in Los Angeles and faced sentencing on Dec. 16. Additionally, he was convicted of making false statements on a gun background check earlier this year.

