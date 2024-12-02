Fragile Ceasefire: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Lebanon
The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is under threat as Israeli strikes killed two in southern Lebanon, prompting Lebanese allegations of multiple ceasefire violations. Lebanon's parliament speaker reported 54 such violations and called for immediate UN intervention. Israel denies these claims, attributing tension to Hezbollah's activities.
The volatile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is facing severe challenges following recent Israeli military strikes in southern Lebanon, which left at least two people dead. Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire multiple times since its implementation on November 27, jeopardizing regional stability.
Despite the truce stipulating no offensive operations from either side, Lebanese officials report fatal Israeli drone attacks on Marjayoun and Nabatieh, calling these actions 'flagrant violations.' In contrast, Israel attributes the tensions to Hezbollah's movements in disputed areas, denying any breach of the agreement.
Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, is pressing for United Nations intervention to ensure compliance with the ceasefire terms. Meanwhile, Israel remains firm on its stance, stating violations on the Lebanese side as the core issue. The situation continues to strain diplomatic efforts, with international observers on high alert.
