From Gridlock to Growth: India's Digital Governance Revolution

PRAGATI, a digital governance platform helmed by PM Modi, is transforming India's infrastructure delivery. The program facilitates senior-level accountability, cross-government collaboration, and rapid project implementation. A study highlights its success, despite political challenges, as an effective model of cooperative federalism enhancing national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:32 IST
India's digital governance platform, PRAGATI, orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is revolutionizing the nation's infrastructure project delivery, according to a study by Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and the Gates Foundation.

The Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation initiative, known as PRAGATI, has introduced senior-level accountability and fostered federal and regional collaboration, facilitating the acceleration of 340 delayed projects valued at USD 205 billion.

The initiative exemplifies cooperative federalism, bridging political divides to prioritize shared development goals. Researchers recommend leveraging PRAGATI's success nationally by further integrating state-specific projects and data analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

