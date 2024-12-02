Hezbollah's Hesitation: No Fighter Deployment to Northern Syria

Sources have revealed that Hezbollah, the influential Lebanese armed group allied with Iran, has no immediate intention of deploying its fighters to northern Syria, despite ongoing tensions in the region.

The revelation comes amid a fragile ceasefire with Israel, which has temporarily halted a year of violent confrontations, including significant ground engagements in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah's current stance aligns with the absence of a formal request for assistance from the Syrian government, reflecting the group's cautious approach in the wake of recent hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)