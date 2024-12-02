Apprehension of 29 Suspected Bangladeshis with Assam Aadhaar Cards in Manipur

In a decisive action, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed the press on Monday, revealing the apprehension of 29 suspected Bangladeshis in Imphal West district. These individuals were found in possession of Aadhaar cards issued in Assam.

Acting on credible information, the police nabbed the suspects employed at a bakery in the Mayang Imphal Bengoon area. The arrests were made on grounds of suspicion, as they violated the Inner Line Permit norms established for Manipur.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns about the integrity of the issuance process for Inner Line Permits. Consequently, a revenue department official implicated in the process was suspended. Additionally, in response to questions regarding Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, the CM assured that security forces, including the army, are intensively searching for him.

