Farmers Demand Justice: Noida-Delhi Stand-off
Uttar Pradesh farmers demand action from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address their genuine grievances related to land acquisition in projects like Greater Noida, Noida Expressway. Thousands, organized under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, staged a march to Delhi and currently reside in protest demanding resolution and fair compensation.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating standoff, Uttar Pradesh farmers are urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address their legitimate concerns regarding land acquisition for significant projects like Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), representing 12 farmer bodies, emphasizes the urgent need for government intervention.
The SKM organized a determined 'Delhi Kooch,' showcasing defiance against preventive measures enforced by Uttar Pradesh Police. The farmers' march reached the Parliament during its Winter Session, demanding attention to their two-decade-old grievances regarding land compensation under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.
Currently stationed at Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway, protesters persist in their sit-in, awaiting meaningful dialogue. The SKM insists that until the government revisits the land circle rate, suffering landowners will expand their struggle, uniting project-affected farmers statewide for justice and fair recompense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
